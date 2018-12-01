Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,200,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,234,000 after acquiring an additional 493,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,390,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after acquiring an additional 244,527 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 40.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,026,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 581,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Matador Resources by 180,414.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,483,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $22.80 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Johnson Rice cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,833.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $608,591. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

