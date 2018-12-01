Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for IEC Electronics (IEC)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“September quarter results largely in-line with our bullish expectations. December quarter guidance is well-above seasonal 20% q/q decline, bodes positively. Raising estimates modestly, 12-month price target to $9, from $8.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IEC Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on IEC Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IEC opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEC. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IEC Electronics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing.

