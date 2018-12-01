Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $234,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,523 shares of company stock worth $1,350,077. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 74.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,164,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 77.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,572,000 after acquiring an additional 617,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 279.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 707,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 521,306 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.92. 55,721,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

