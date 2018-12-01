MCBC (MCFT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of MCBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MCBC from $28.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of MCBC to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. MCBC has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $483.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MCBC had a return on equity of 90.10% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MCBC will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terry D. Mcnew acquired 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,756.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,544.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MCBC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MCBC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MCBC by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 179,691 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCBC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MCBC by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

