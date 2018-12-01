McDermott International Inc (MDR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in McDermott International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in McDermott International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other McDermott International news, CEO David Dickson purchased 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $396,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tareq Kawash purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $205,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 173,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,968. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of MDR opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McDermott International Inc has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

