MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRT. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get MedEquities Realty Trust alerts:

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $36,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,277 shares of company stock worth $3,410,583. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 316,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,343. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.65. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.