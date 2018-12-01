Medifast Inc (MED) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Medifast by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,972,000 after buying an additional 150,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,304,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.28 per share, with a total value of $149,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,779.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Hoer bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,246.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $93,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

