Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $442,000 Holdings in News Corp (NWSA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter worth $449,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of News by 4.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of News by 1,603.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,041 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of News by 28.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. News Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

