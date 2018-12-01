Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

MBWM stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $528.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, SVP Lonna Wiersma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

