Methanex Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share (MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.10.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$73.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$65.55 and a 1-year high of C$107.07.

In other news, Director Wade Wiggins sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$693,000.00. Also, Director Mohamed Shindy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.53, for a total value of C$155,060.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,533 shares of company stock worth $987,356.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.