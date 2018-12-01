MGM Resorts International (MGM) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.29

News stories about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected MGM Resorts International’s ranking:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In other news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

