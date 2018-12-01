Michael Matthews Sells 7,000 Shares of Calix Inc (CALX) Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Michael Matthews sold 7,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CALX opened at $9.65 on Friday. Calix Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.78.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 139,250 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 158,589 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.