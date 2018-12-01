MINDBODY (MB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut MINDBODY from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.70.

MINDBODY stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. MINDBODY has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 0.35.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $585,032.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 144,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $4,828,791.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,648. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MB. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in MINDBODY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MINDBODY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in MINDBODY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MINDBODY by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

