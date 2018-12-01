Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 117,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

