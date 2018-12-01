Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 37,236 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.07 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

