Mizuho Reiterates $28.00 Price Target for Noble Energy (NBL)

Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KLR Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $43.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Noble Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.54.

NYSE:NBL opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 5,125.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,352,556,000 after buying an additional 42,535,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 121.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after buying an additional 8,690,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the second quarter worth $102,102,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,950,000 after buying an additional 1,916,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 888.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,808,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after buying an additional 1,625,983 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

