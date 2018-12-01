MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,387 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $38,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock worth $69,562,482. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

