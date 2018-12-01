MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $191.35 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.43 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King set a $248.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $130,968.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 461,086 shares in the company, valued at $102,006,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

