Monero Original (XMO) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Monero Original has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $540.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Original coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00010416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Original has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.01443609 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008487 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Monero Original Profile

Monero Original is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,607,044 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Original’s official website is monero-original.org. Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original.

Monero Original Coin Trading

Monero Original can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Original should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Original using one of the exchanges listed above.

