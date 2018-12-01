Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report issued on Thursday, November 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 34.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 407,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,133.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $216,122 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter worth $114,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

