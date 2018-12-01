Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Insider Michael P. Landy Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) insider Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 407,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,133.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael P. Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Michael P. Landy bought 352 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $5,005.44.

On Monday, October 15th, Michael P. Landy bought 139 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,005.77.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,157. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,529,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter valued at $17,471,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

