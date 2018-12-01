Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 217133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, insider Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 407,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,133.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 9,396 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $216,122. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,409,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,048 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,529,000 after acquiring an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 214,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

