Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $132.07 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $124,695.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,060.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 25,332 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $3,808,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,037 shares in the company, valued at $163,897,963.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,425 shares of company stock worth $15,078,611. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.