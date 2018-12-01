Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TYPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

TYPE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Monotype Imaging has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $724.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYPE. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 23.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,655,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 497,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,819,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,145,000 after buying an additional 443,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 53.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 298,263 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 67.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 171,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,564,000 after buying an additional 109,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

