Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 277.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $27,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,174,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 110,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of MNST opened at $59.68 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/monster-beverage-corp-mnst-shares-bought-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.