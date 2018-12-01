Moody’s Co. (MCO) Position Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 332,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,565,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 140,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

In related news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

