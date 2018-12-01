Mothership (MSP) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Mothership has a market cap of $5.81 million and $16,682.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mothership token can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Mothership has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.02277237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00125959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00195082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.08910907 BTC.

Mothership Profile

Mothership was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx.

Mothership Token Trading

Mothership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mothership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

