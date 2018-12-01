Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.60. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 162,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,253. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $316,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 63.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 636.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 17,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

