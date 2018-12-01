Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) SVP Rajan Naik Sells 14,606 Shares

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSI opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $133.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Laurentian restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

