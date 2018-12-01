Musicoin Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (MUSIC)

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Musicoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $10,357.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Musicoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Musicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.02801540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00115078 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

Musicoin (MUSIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,209,653,600 coins. The official message board for Musicoin is medium.com/@musicoin. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

