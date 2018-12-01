NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Tops $7.74 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 172% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $82,002.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00007220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.02260984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00126088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00196000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.09308594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

