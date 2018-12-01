National Commerce (NCOM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised National Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded National Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded National Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised National Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

NCOM opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. National Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $852.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.10.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Commerce will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in National Commerce by 688.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in National Commerce by 32.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Commerce during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Commerce during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Commerce by 43.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

