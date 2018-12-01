Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Natuzzi, S.p.A had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Natuzzi, S.p.A has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

