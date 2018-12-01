Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report $61.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $65.69 million. Navios Maritime Partners posted sales of $59.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year sales of $226.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.42 million to $239.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $232.45 million, with estimates ranging from $192.65 million to $263.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,359,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 564,098 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,792,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 500,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 982.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 385,048 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

