NCC Group (NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 187.80 ($2.45). 268,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.25 ($3.13).

In other news, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,190 ($25,075.13).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.