NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Receives $15.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,764.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 67,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $520,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 122,113 shares of company stock valued at $905,075 and have sold 89,152 shares valued at $685,358. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 524,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,402 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

