Needham & Company LLC Lowers Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.23.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 327,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,150,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

