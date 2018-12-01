Negative Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect INPEX Corp/ADR (IPXHY) Share Price

Media headlines about INPEX Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. INPEX Corp/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $10.37 on Friday. INPEX Corp/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.92.

About INPEX Corp/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

