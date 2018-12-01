Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,614 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 32.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 713,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NWL opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

