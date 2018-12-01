Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Bond Prices Fall 1.4%

An issue of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) debt fell 1.4% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.75% coupon and is set to mature on November 1, 2023. The debt is now trading at $98.25 and was trading at $98.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

NINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NINE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 349,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,332. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

