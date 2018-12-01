Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,174 Shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 10.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 986,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,384,000 after purchasing an additional 94,349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,382,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 48.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period.

VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a twelve month low of $1,825.50 and a twelve month high of $2,204.40.

