Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natural Health Trends by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NHTC opened at $21.38 on Friday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $247.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

