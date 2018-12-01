Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $157,019.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,231 shares of company stock valued at $483,858. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $51.32 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

