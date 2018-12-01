NRG Metals (NGZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 140000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

In other NRG Metals news, Director Castro Alem Jose Gustavo De sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $87,025 in the last three months.

About NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

