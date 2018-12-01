NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 372,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,229,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,242,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,910,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,178,316,000 after acquiring an additional 866,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $848.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

