Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for Udg Healthcare (UDG)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the stock.

UDG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 895 ($11.69) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 826.22 ($10.80).

Shares of LON:UDG opened at GBX 669.50 ($8.75) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a one year high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

In other news, insider Peter Gray acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of £88,340 ($115,431.86). Also, insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($46,256.37).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

