Nuvectra (NVTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvectra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ NVTR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.34. Nuvectra has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $29,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

