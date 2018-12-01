nVent Electric (NVT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nVent Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 829,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,630,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.