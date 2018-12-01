NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $133.31 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.18.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

