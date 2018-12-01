NVIDIA (NVDA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.18.

NVIDIA stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $133.31 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,602,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $730,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 908,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27,995.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 358,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,956,000 after purchasing an additional 357,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

